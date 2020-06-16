The NFL will hold the January 2021 Pro Bowl at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which will be home to the recently relocated Raiders.

With much football-related uncertainty hanging over our heads amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has made a significant decision that will hopefully come to fruition early next year.

On Tuesday, the league officially announced that the Las Vegas Raiders’ new home, Allegiant Stadium, will play host to the 2021 Pro Bowl. This will end Camping World Stadium’s run (2017-20) of hosting the annual event in Orlando. Prior to that, Aloha Stadium in Hawai’i was the primary host of the Pro Bowl.

“We look forward to partnering with the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to bring the excitement of Pro Bowl week to our Las Vegas fans and community for the first time,” NFL executive vice president of club business and league events Peter O’Reilly said in a statement. “We thank the city of Orlando for its outstanding partnership in helping us to grow and evolve the Pro Bowl over the last four years. To our partners at Florida Citrus Sports, Camping World Stadium, ESPN Wide World of Sports, and Visit Orlando, we appreciate your tremendous efforts over the years and look forward to creating more memorable moments together in the future.” The Pro Bowl returned to the proper AFC-NFC format for its January 2017 edition. For three consecutive years (2014-16), the league took on an approach that included a fantasy draft format with different NFL legends as honorary team captains. It’s awesome to see Vegas receiving the event after the pandemic kept the city from hosting the 2020 NFL Draft. Because of this worldwide tragedy, the league had to conduct the draft via a virtual setting, with commissioner Roger Goodell announcing some picks from his basement. The Pro Bowl will take place on Jan. 31 with ESPN and ABC as broadcast channels.