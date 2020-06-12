According to reports, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is skeptical of the NBA’s 2020 restart plan and he’s not the only player.

After going on hiatus in March, the NBA is pushing towards a July 31 restart in a “bubble” at Walt Disney World. However, some players, namely Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, is concerned with the current plan.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports is reporting that some players are upset with the way the league is moving forward:

“There is a significant number of NBA players who are disappointed that everyone wasn’t given the opportunity to vote on whether to restart the 2019-20 season, league sources told Yahoo Sports.”

Adding to Taylor's report: I'm told today's conf call could involve up to 200 players. Also hearing that Kyrie Irving has been a driving force in organizing these calls, and in raising concerns over NBA's bubble plan. https://t.co/0voQafmveO — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) June 12, 2020

It’s highly unlikely Irving participates in the restart after he opted for surgery in February (and Kevin Durant is sitting out). But as one of the biggest stars in the league and a member of the NBPA’s executive committee, he has one of the louder voices in the room.

Although Irving is reportedly making his voice heard amongst his peers, some players are voicing their concerns on social media. New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard JJ Redick took to Twitter to react to a report that Disney support staff wouldn’t be subject to quarantine with the players. Redick wants to know what the term “bubble” really means.

Utah Jazz teammates Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles were pretty confused too.

Bubble with a couple holes in it 😂 — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) June 12, 2020

If the NBA is going to force players to stay in quarantine but allow Disney workers to come and go, will they really be in a “bubble?”