NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center on January 12, 2020 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE.
(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

According to reports, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is skeptical of the NBA’s 2020 restart plan and he’s not the only player.

After going on hiatus in March, the NBA is pushing towards a July 31 restart in a “bubble” at Walt Disney World. However, some players, namely Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, is concerned with the current plan.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports is reporting that some players are upset with the way the league is moving forward:

“There is a significant number of NBA players who are disappointed that everyone wasn’t given the opportunity to vote on whether to restart the 2019-20 season, league sources told Yahoo Sports.”

It’s highly unlikely Irving participates in the restart after he opted for surgery in February (and Kevin Durant is sitting out). But as one of the biggest stars in the league and a member of the NBPA’s executive committee, he has one of the louder voices in the room.

Although Irving is reportedly making his voice heard amongst his peers, some players are voicing their concerns on social media. New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard JJ Redick took to Twitter to react to a report that Disney support staff wouldn’t be subject to quarantine with the players. Redick wants to know what the term “bubble” really means.

Utah Jazz teammates Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles were pretty confused too.

If the NBA is going to force players to stay in quarantine but allow Disney workers to come and go, will they really be in a “bubble?”

