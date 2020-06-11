Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the struggles that have come along with it, the NFL reportedly will not be holding minicamps this month.

The NFL has had to make numerous alterations to this offseason in the midst of the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic, with the latest one coming on Thursday.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the league will not be holding minicamps this month, a move that was very much expected. The NFL has additionally extended the virtual offseason period through June 26.

Teams will have the choice of either keeping at it with their virtual programs or concluding them after this week. Many organizations are going with the latter of the two aforementioned options, also according to Pelissero. The NFL along with the league’s players association are additionally continuing to discuss the appropriate safety protocols when it comes to training camp, a period that’s slated to begin in late July.

Yet, it’s still unclear if the training camp dates will actually occur as scheduled. With this pandemic hanging over our heads, nothing is really set in stone ahead of the 2020 NFL campaign. Team executives actually believe this year’s preseason will shrink from four games to two.

Clubs have begun to reopen their facilities after they indefinitely closed in March. Coaches and players didn’t initially return, but the NFL allowed the former group back into the buildings last week. On Monday, the league issued a memo to all teams detailing safety protocols in regards to the players’ eventual return, but it’s still unclear when that will legitimately occur.