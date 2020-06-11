Claudell Washington spent time with both the New York Yankees and Mets during his impressive 17-year MLB career.

Former two-time MLB All-Star and veteran of the Yankees and Mets, Claudell Washington has died at 65. Washington spent 17 seasons in the major leagues with seven teams, including a four-year stint towards the latter end of his career in the Bronx and less than half a season in Queens.

Washington debuted for the Athletics in 1974, and just a year later earned his first All-Star nod while also placing 14th in the 1975 AL MVP voting. From then on, Washington journeyed across the majors to teams like the Rangers and White Sox before landing in New York with the Mets.

After being traded in June 1980, Washington made over 300 plate appearances for the Mets, hitting .275 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs. His longest tenure then began the next season with the Braves, spending five years in Atlanta and receiving his second All-Star appearance in 1984.

At age 31, Washington found himself back in New York, but with the Yanks this time around. His second season with the Yankees, at age 33, matched his career-high batting average of .308 he put together during his sophomore All-Star season in Oakland.

Another year spent with the Angels and the veteran found himself once more with the Yankees, clocking in 83 plate appearances before calling it a career.

Washington finished his career with a .278 batting average, 1,884 hits, and 824 RBIs.

The Oakland Athletics released a statement about Claudell Washington on Twitter:

“The A’s are saddened by the loss of World Series Champion Claudell Washington. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.”

