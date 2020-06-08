The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio will be reopening to the public on June 10 after indefinitely closing in March.

Earlier this year, the Pro Football Hall of Fame added itself to the list of coronavirus-related shutdowns. The museum indefinitely closed its doors to the public on March 16 to figure out specific measures that would ensure the safety of both its employees and visitors.

And now after almost three months, the Hall will be reopening its doors this Wednesday, June 10.

“We stand ready to provide inspiration to fans eager to celebrate excellence,” Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker stated in a press release. “And we will do so in a responsible manner that puts the safety of the visiting public and our dedicated staff at the forefront of each decision we have made in reaching this point and that we will continue to make moving forward.” The measures the Hall of Fame is taking include reading the temperatures of employees and volunteers upon entrance, requiring employees, volunteers, and docents to wear a face covering, encouraging visitors to wear a face covering, and closing the Hall’s cafe. Hand sanitizer stations will additionally be located throughout the building and guests may request single-use gloves to wear. Markers have also been placed in the Hall to enforce social distancing and keep visitors in an organized manner while walking through the building. After reopening, the Hall of Fame will undergo operations from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET seven days a week.