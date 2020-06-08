NFL players have yet to fully return to their team’s respective facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that could soon change.

At this point, teams around the NFL have begun the process of reopening their facilities. Each club indefinitely shut down its facility in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak and has had to undergo virtual offseason workouts and a virtual NFL Draft since.

Coaches nor players were initially allowed inside the buildings. The league then lifted the restrictions for the former group last week, and now, it looks like the latter is in the process of returning as well.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the league has issued safety protocols in regards to players entering the facilities once again.

Additionally per Pelissero, those within the locker rooms are to remain at least six feet apart, equipment must be disinfected after each game, and meetings must be held via a virtual platform whenever possible. Masks also need to be worn except when they get in the way of “athletic activities.”

It’s unclear when exactly players would start returning to the facilities, but it may certainly be soon. The NFL and NFLPA are trying to figure out if rookies and veterans who are with new teams (and thus need to complete physicals) could return on a limited basis prior to June 26.

Minicamps may not occur, but regardless, the training camp period is set to begin in late July. That’s not completely set in stone though, as nothing really is ahead of the 2020 season.