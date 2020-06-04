The NFL inches closer to a return to normalcy by allowing head coaches to return to team facilities. This is another sign the season will start on time.

The NFL sent out a memo to teams Thursday morning announcing that head coaches will be allowed to return to team facilities on June 5. The move brings teams closer to a return to normalcy, though the lack of minicamps is still noticeable.

A memo was just sent to teams. Among other news: “Beginning tomorrow, June 5, coaching staffs may be among the employees returning to your facility.” Big news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2020

Head coaches returning is a small step, but one that should help teams prepare for the season. They will be able to work face to face with front office personnel and medical staff again. That’s huge news for teams with players recovering from injury.

For some head coaches, this will be their first time in the facility in a working capacity. There are five teams with new head coaches who haven’t had the ability to work with much of their staff in person. That could pose problems for these teams and head coaches.

Players won’t know the playbook as well, and they won’t have a strong grasp on their head coach’s personality, or what they’re looking for on the field. All of that will have to wait until training camp, which will hamper teams as they try to get up to speed.

This could be a year where new head coaches come out slow to start the season and unfortunately, it’s due to circumstances beyond their control. That goes double for the three first time NFL head coaches Matt Rhule, Joe Judge, and Kevin Stefanski.

Despite the many issues the 2020 offseason has brought, the NFL continues to push forward. The slow and steady reopening of team facilities is another sign that the league plans to start on time.

Teams are gearing up with training camps set to open on July 15 and preseason set to begin on Aug. 6. Will they be ready in such a short amount of time?