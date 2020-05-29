A welcomed change is coming to the MLB Draft. For the first time ever, it will be televised nationally on two networks, ESPN and MLB Network.

The MLB Draft isn’t what it should be. The ratings for the event are always low. The show brought in a new high in 2018 of just 320,000 viewers. That pales in comparison to the NFL Draft, which brings in millions of viewers every year.

One reason for that is the coverage. ESPN pours hundreds of hours of draft-related content out each year for the NFL. Then they make a grand stage out of the draft itself. The MLB Draft hasn’t gotten that kind of treatment before, but that could be changing.

ESPN and MLB announced Friday afternoon that they have come to an agreement to host the draft on two networks for the first time. MLB Network will continue its coverage, but ESPN will also be covering the draft nationally for the first time since 2008.

The expanded coverage should gain the draft more viewership, and in turn, give younger players and minor leaguers more attention. this is necessary right now as young players are having their career stripped away from them right as they begin.

With more eyes on the draft process, and more fans aware of who these young men are, fans might be more sympathetic to their cause. Not to mention, the extended coverage will give fans a greater look into who their team just drafted.

Most fans don’t know their team’s prospects outside the top few guys. This should help shed light on minor leaguers and create a better understanding of the development process as a result.

This is a great way to bring in and keep fans — highlight the players who are being drafted and developed. If they follow the players’ journeys, then they’ll be more invested in the growth of the game as a whole.

MLB has done a lot wrong in the last couple of months, but this is one thing they got right.