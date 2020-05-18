Although there are no definitive plans for the 2020 season yet, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman remains confident.

As states across the country ease stay-at-home policies, sports fans remain twiddling their thumbs, awaiting a major decision regarding the resumption of one of the major leagues. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman offered an optimistic take on the status and likelihood of the 2020 MLB season.

“I’m optimistic that where there’s a will, there’s a way,” Cashman said via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “We all in this country are trying to find a way to get up and running.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred has been adamant about beginning the season on a restructured schedule, proposing to limit travel by having corresponding AL and NL divisions matching up against one another.

In the Yankees’ case, they would face familiar foes in the AL East, while also exclusively facing teams from the NL East as well, including the crosstown New York Mets.

As the league prepares its reopening plan, Cashman has kept his squad ready as a potential season nears.

“I think our guys are hungry and regardless of the amount of games played,” Cashman said. “If put in the position to do so, they’re going to compete in the best of their ability because they want what they feel they’re capable of achieving, which is a championship.

The Yankees have been a fingertip away from capturing World Series No. 28 the past several years, with 2019’s crushing Game 7 loss to the Houston Astros in the ALCS being the most recent catastrophic ending to its season.

The Bronx Bombers revamped its pitching rotation in the offseason by adding perennial All-Star Gerrit Cole to spearhead the unit. The $324 million signing will hopefully help end the World Series dry spell for the Yankees, but for now, all Cashman and the Yankees can do is remain optimistic during these unprecedented times.