Chad Belding made a seamless transition from the diamond to ducks

A former Division 1 Baseball player has become one of the most recognized duck hunters in the entire world.

Chad Belding speaks 25 different languages. The charismatic star of The Outdoor Channel’s “The Fowl Life” can communicate with just about every different type of duck. “It’s a Jargon” as he puts it. “The better your Jargon, the more intimate you get with your environment”.

After playing Division 1 baseball at the University of Nevada Reno, Chad followed his passion for the outdoors into several businesses. His “passion for the duck” led Belding to create a production company called Banded which is getting ready to shoot Season 12 of “The Fowl Life” TV Show and produce the “The Fowl Life” podcast. In addition to media, Belding has launched a number of merch and gear products as well. The appropriately named Jargon boasts top of the line duck callers.

When “The Fowl Life” launched in 2009, Belding could never have imagined the cultural force that it would become.

“Growing up I was a Kansas City Royals fan, so naturally George Brett was my favorite, then they got the best athlete ever, Bo Jackson,” Belding said. I never was able to play with those guys, but it’s amazing that now I get to hunt and hang out with them.”

UFC Hall Of Famer Urijah Faber, Nashville recording artists Leith Loftin, Brent Cobb, and Tyler Farr, as well as current MLB All-Star Charlie Blackmon, have all made appearances on Belding’s show.

Respect for the craft and for the environment are the themes that Belding wants to convey. “Taking care of others is crucial,” he says.

In fact, in crazy times like the current COVID-19 pandemic, Belding credits hunting, fishing, and farming as important ways to feed his family and neighbors. “My daughter is learning new recipes every day.”

It’s extremely inspiring and motivating to witness the persistence and energy that Chad and his family bring to their craft. Respecting nature, teaching and learning the moral lessons of hunting and the outdoors are values that cross into all industries and walks of life.

Here is hoping everyone out there can find their very own version of “passion for the duck.”