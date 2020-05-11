Giancarlo Stanton made productive use of his baseball downtime on Saturday, scouting a top prospect for the New York Yankees.

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has identified his future heir. And that heir is a literal carbon copy of him.

Well, not an exact carbon copy.

Stanton came across a viral video of a kid mimicking his swing perfectly.

And it is absolutely uncanny. Right down to the bat speed and the pimp job. Even the batting stance is a perfect match.

So what does that mean? Well, it means Stanton just identified the Yankees’ first-round draft pick in the 2035 draft.

It also means that elite athletes are so bored out of their minds that they’re living on Twitter and Instagram—just like the rest of us.

Of course, since this is Stanton, Twitter couldn’t allow everyone to just have a good time with this video. Instead of joking around about how funny the video is, the depths of Yankees Twitter used it to take shots at Stanton.

He didn’t swing at an 0-2 Slider in the dirt — Sandy Legoat (@JrGidden) May 10, 2020

I think you should have done a strikeout video much like this one! pic.twitter.com/dhMGeT1nQR — N. Face (@FacetheFacts15) May 10, 2020

Kid trying to emulate you just tore his Achilles — Conroy Colts Forged (@Conroy1021) May 10, 2020

Shame on the bunch of you. It’s bad enough that you seek every slight opening to rip on Stanton normally, but now you have to bring a kid’s funny video into it? For shame.

Regardless, Stanton probably made this kid’s entire year by responding to this video. It’s just some good old-fashioned fun during these dark days.

Hopefully, Stanton will be imitating this kid’s swing for real soon enough. Not having Major League Baseball is driving all of us a little bit insane.