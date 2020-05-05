The Hoops Addicts Anonymous guys discuss the infamous Anthony Bennett pick and a re-draft of the 2013 NBA Draft.

The actual 2013 NBA Draft started off with a bang. UNLV small forward Anthony Bennett was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 1 overall pick. The Hoops Addicts Anonymous podcast dives deep into this one.

Chip Murphy shared a quick anecdote while discussing David Griffin’s mea culpa and admission of fault. Moving forward, both Chip and Geoff Campbell were in lockstep agreement with the re-draft No. 1 pick, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nonetheless, both hosts were not on the same page with the No. 3 selection. Chip went with CJ McCollum while Geoff chose Victor Oladipo.

Geoff cited Oladipo’s excellent 2017-18 season in which the former Indiana guard was an All-Defensive selection, an All-NBA selection, and steals champ. Geoff also referred to Oladipo as “Jimmy Butler lite” as he made his case for the 28-year-old stud.

“I saw a lot of questions out there on Twitter asking if Oladipo is a max-player, I believe he is,” Geoff said. “I think if [Kristaps] Porzingis gets an extension off an injury and a year in which he didn’t play…I think you have to give him at least a calendar year for him to get better before we start talking about ‘oh he’s lost a step.'”

Chip, who acknowledged that McCollum started off his career slow, prioritized the former Lehigh standout’s availability and lack of a significant injury history. For what it’s worth, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report also sided with Chip on this issue.

“In the last five seasons he was third in the league in minutes played, only [James] Harden and Andrew Wiggins played more minutes…Only five players have averaged 20 points while shooting 45% from the field, 39% from the three-point line, and 80% from the free-throw line,” Chip said.

The hosts went on to review and discuss numerous players, including Steven Adams, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Mason Plumlee, and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Episode No. 18 is definitely worth a listen. Don’t forget to hit the subscribe button and leave a review.