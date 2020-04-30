Tommy Kahnle’s “MLB The Show” players league season ended on Wednesday night after losing to Lance McCullers Jr. of the Houston Astros.

Tommy Kahnle’s season is officially over and it ended in the worst possible fashion imaginable. Well, not the real New York Yankees season, but his virtual campaign in “MLB The Show.”

Facing off against Lance McCullers Jr. of the Houston Astros, Kahnle fell by a score of 3-0 in his final players league game. McCullers Jr. scored two in the first off an Alex Bregman sac fly and a Carlos Correa RBI single. He tacked on his third run in the third with a Yuli Gurriel RBI single.

Kahnle couldn’t get anything going on offense. His best chance to score came in the third with men on first and second. Unfortunately, Aaron Judge struck out to end the game and Kahnle’s season.

The end of Kahnle’s season is tragic. However, it was not the most tragic part of the night.

The game aired on ESPN 2. Instead of just putting Kahnle and McCullers in a chat together and letting them play, Robert Flores interviewed them mid-game.

It was distracting and completely tone-deaf. Flores repeatedly referenced the history between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. Because nothing says “fun event” like “let’s talk about how Lance’s team bounced Tommy’s team from the playoffs repeatedly and then got exposed in one of the biggest cheating scandals of all time.”

And while we’re at it, why don’t we distract the players and hijack the stream with vanilla interview questions? That’s what the people want right? They’d rather hear about how cool it was for Kahnle to first play for the Yankees than let two players trash talk each other over a video game.

The entire stream was uncomfortable to watch. Kahnle was eliminated from playoff contention by the Astros. The whole night was an absolute nightmare.

Still, it was a fun distraction from the fact that Major League Baseball is on indefinite hiatus. Even if it wasn’t real baseball, it was fun to see Kahnle go crazy on a live stream.

And even if he didn’t make the playoffs, we’ll always have the unintelligible Tommy noises.