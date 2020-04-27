If the COVID-19 pandemic affects the 2020 NFL campaign, the league reportedly has a number of contingencies in mind.

As life goes on with the COVID-19 pandemic weighing over us, many are beginning to wonder if the 2020 NFL season will be affected. The coronavirus has already forced teams to hold virtual workouts and the annual draft to become a virtual event as well. But what if this outbreak lingers into the fall months and the season can’t start on time?

Well according to John Ourand and Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily, the league is considering a number of contingencies if that ends up becoming the case.

The NFL will release the 2020 schedule next month, a little later than when they normally reveal the slate of games. It will be a normal schedule but one that possesses the necessary flexibility in order to make changes.

Some of the considered modifications include starting the regular season as late as Thursday, Oct. 15 along with holding a Feb. 28 Super Bowl. No bye weeks and canceling the Pro Bowl are also possibilities that have been considered.

In one scenario, the season’s commencement may experience a five-week delay with the Super Bowl potentially succumbing to a push-back of three weeks.

Additionally, a pair of weeks in the earlier part of the season could be moved to later on in the year. A third week would then include teams with the same bye weeks facing off against one another.

Of course, nothing is set in stone yet, but there’s a legitimate chance the 2020 season could include alterations, some of which may be major. Many things would need to be worked out though, especially with Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, which is set to host Super Bowl 55 on Feb. 7, 2021.

The 2020 NFL schedule will be released by May 9.