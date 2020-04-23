The 2020 NFL Draft is here and although the proceedings are going to be virtual, the goal is the same for all 32 teams: load up on talent.

Draft day is always an exciting time for fans, but the 2020 NFL Draft will be even more crucial for sports fans. With sports on an indefinite hiatus due to the outbreak of coronavirus, this year’s draft provides fans with something to fill the time.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young are likely to go one and two, respectively, but the rest of the draft could go a million different ways.

Here are ESNY’s live first-round results.

No. 1 Cincinnati — TBA

No. 2 Washington — TBA

No. 3 Detroit — TBA

No. 4 NY Giants — TBA

No. 5 Miami — TBA

No. 6 LA Chargers — TBA

No. 7 Carolina — TBA

No. 8 Arizona — TBA

No. 9 Jacksonville — TBA

No. 10 Cleveland — TBA

No. 11 NY Jets — TBA

No. 12 Las Vegas — TBA

No. 13 San Francisco (via IND) — TBA

No. 14 Tampa Bay — TBA

No. 15 Denver — TBA

No. 16 Atlanta — TBA

No. 17 Dallas — TBA

No. 18 Miami (via PIT) — TBA

No. 19 Las Vegas (via CHI) — TBA

No. 20 Jacksonville (via LAR) — TBA

No. 21 Philadelphia — TBA

No. 22 Minnesota (via BUF) — TBA

No. 23 New England — TBA

No. 24 New Orleans — TBA

No. 25 Minnesota — TBA

No. 26 Miami (via HOU) — TBA

No. 27 Seattle — TBA

No. 28 Baltimore — TBA

No. 29 Tennessee — TBA

No. 30 Green Bay — TBA

No. 31 San Francisco — TBA

No. 32 Kansas City — TBA