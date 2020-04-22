Exactly two years ago, New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres finally made his major league debut at Yankee Stadium.

With Major League Baseball on hiatus, the New York Yankees won’t be able to celebrate the two-year anniversary of Gleyber Torres‘ major league debut.

But thanks to social media, YES Network is helping Yankees fans relive the moment when the 23-year-old first played in the major leagues on April 22, 2018.

On Wednesday, the network’s Twitter page released a pair of videos, including an exclusive interview between Meredith Marakovits and Torres before the matchup.

OTD in 2018, Gleyber Torres made his MLB debut. More OTD in Yankees history: https://t.co/MirHY2hDA2 pic.twitter.com/cVBwE07o2F — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 22, 2020

The other video they posted was one that involved the Yankees second baseman narrating the exact moment when he learned that he was earning the promotion to New York.

When Gleyber Torres got the call to the big leagues pic.twitter.com/GNk5WCHvt5 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 22, 2020

Despite his 0-for-4 day, Torres received a very loud roar from the crowd as he walked to the plate for the first time at Yankee Stadium. Luckily for the young superstar, he was able to record his first hit in the majors just one day after his debut.

It didn’t take Torres long to win the hearts of fans across New York, as he recorded at least one hit in 12 of his first 15 games in the majors. In addition, the right-handed batter also produced a pair of home runs and 11 RBI’s during that same timeframe.

Overall, the Venezuela native finished his rookie season with 24 home runs, 77 RBI’s, a .209 ISO, .321 BABIP, .349 wOBA, 122 wRC+ score, 2.0 fWAR rating and a slashing line of .271/.340/.480/.820.

Despite his impressive performance during the 2018 regular season, Torres struggled to replicate his dominant form in the playoffs. In total, he finished with just four singles and a slashing line of .250/.333/.250/.583.

During his second season in the majors, the two-time All-Star took his game to another level and hit 38 home runs (second-most among all middle infielders in the majors), 90 RBI’s, a .256 ISO, .296 BABIP, .358 wOBA, 125 wRC+ score, 3.6 fWAR rating along with a slashing line of .278/.337/.535/.871.

When and if baseball returns this summer, Torres will be looking to at least replicate his offensive results, if not improve off them. If successful, he could help lead the Yankees back to the World Series for the first time since 2009.