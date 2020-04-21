Rob Gronkowski’s NFL retirement was short-lived. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reuniting the longtime Patriots tight end with Tom Brady.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the New England Patriots are sending Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-rounder. Schefter is reporting that Gronkowski was unwilling to play for any team other than the Buccaneers.

Presumably, Gronk refused to play for any other team because of his relationship with Tom Brady. The two were an absolute force together in New England, winning three Super Bowls together during their years as a tandem.

Around the 2019 NFL Draft, there were reports that the Patriots were going to trade Gronkowski to the Detroit Lions, but he refused to play with any quarterback other than Brady.

Although both players are past their primes, these two are still capable of doing damage in Tampa Bay next season. Gronk might not have the same longevity as other all-time tight ends like Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez, but at his peak, there was never a more dominant tight end in the game of football.

Brady’s resumé speaks for itself. He might not have the same pep in his step at the ripe old age of 42, but head coach Bruce Arians will understand how to use the cerebral passer.

It also helps that Brady will have, in addition to Gronk, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Ronald Jones, and O.J. Howard catching passes. One could make a strong argument that the Buccaneers have the best collection of skill-position players in the league.

Tampa Bay will have a tough road to the playoffs with the New Orleans Saints looming as the defending NFC South champs, but the acquisition of Gronkowski only adds more nastiness to a team that’s trending in the right direction.