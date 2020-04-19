The Milwaukee Bucks were cruising this season. Writer Tim Wray discusses all “fear the deer” topics including Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future.

The Milwaukee Bucks entered the NBA hiatus with a 53-12 record, and a 6.5 game lead on their closest competition, the Toronto Raptors.

The Bucks’ dominance made a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals seem like a foregone conclusion. Still, there is plenty to discuss for a team with questions regarding the future of their franchise player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as the team’s ability to build a perennial contender around the Greek Freak.

Behind the Bucks contributor Tim Wray joined Geoff Campbell and Chip Murphy on the Hoops Addicts Anonymous Podcast to talk all things Bucks basketball. Wray, who joined the guys all the way from Australia, echoed the sentiments of all Bucks fans after an amazing 65 games cut short due to COVID-19.

“It’s been a really slow month without basketball,” Wray said. “Especially when a team like the Bucks were just rolling. It feels like we were robbed a bit of enjoying that final bit of the regular season.”

Without a doubt, Antetokounmpo’s decision to sign a five-year supermax deal with the Bucks will be the biggest question surrounding the future of the franchise. However, despite the potential salary cap implications from COVID-19, Wray is still confident in the Greek Freak placing pen to paper to stay in Milwaukee for the foreseeable future.

“I don’t think it necessarily affects Giannis’ decision to stay,” Wray said of the current coronavirus outbreak. “… The maxes that other teams will be able to offer will be obviously lowered in sort of the same amount. If this season is lost, there’s no triggering event like a really bad loss in the Eastern Finals or not getting to the Eastern Conference Finals. …There’s not going to be that triggering event that causes Giannis to think that this isn’t going to be the team for me.”

The Greek Freak’s future was not the only hot topic on hand. Khris Middleton’s development and the Bucks’ reliance on three-point shooting were all points of debate. Tim Wray was definitely on his game in the latest episode of the Hoops Addicts Anonymous.