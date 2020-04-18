Tommy Kahnle can not be stopped in the “MLB The Show” player’s league. He’s won seven straight games to climb over .500 on the season.

Tommy Kahnle might have become the best “MLB The Show” player in Major League Baseball overnight.

Following five straight losses to begin the season, Kahnle has stormed back into the playoff picture. He currently sits at 7-5 after securing the four-game sweep on Friday night. He’s won seven straight. His pitching is finally looking decent and he’s an absolute menace at the plate.

Kahnle is well on his way to competing for a spot in the players league tournament. Here’s how he did it on Friday night.

Game One

In game one, Kahnle came out of the gates hot. He put two runs on the board in the first on a Giancarlo Stanton groundout and an Aaron Hicks double. In the second, Kahnle added to the lead with Mike Tauchman and Aaron Judge solo shots.

The Sockman comes through again with a pinch-hit homer for Tommy Kahnle pic.twitter.com/Jtkv7aZFTN — David Mendelsohn (@BigBabyDavid_) April 18, 2020

With a four-run lead and one of the league’s premier closer on the mound, Kahnle started falling apart. Aroldis Chapman gave up three runs before Kahnle gave him the hook. He turned to Adam Ottavino who barely escaped with the win.

Game Two

Kahnle kicked off game two with a bang again. Judge opened the game with a solo homer and Hicks gave Kahnle a two-run lead in the second.

Unfortunately, Kahnle is still working on his defense. He chased an easy fly ball into center with Aaron Hicks and inexplicably whiffed on the catch. He allowed Wilson Ramos (game speed-rated 0) to make it all the way to second on the should-have-been out. Ramos’ double accounted for the first RBI of the game for Jeff McNeil. After loading the bases with no outs, Kahnle sacrificed the tying run for a double play.

The game went into extra innings tied at 2. Then, Luke Voit launched a two-run shot to give Zack Britton all the breathing room he needed to close it out.

Tommy Kahnle crushes a two-run blast in extras with "The Meat" Luke Voit pic.twitter.com/7G4C5CVRub — David Mendelsohn (@BigBabyDavid_) April 18, 2020

Game Three

Game three was a pitcher’s duel if there ever was one. The game was scoreless heading into the third inning.

Of course, Tommy Kahnle would not allow his hot streak to end at five. He launched a solo shot with Judge to break the 0-0 tie. He recorded the save with Chapman to extend the winning streak to six.

Game Four

Game four was another one for the history books. In the third inning, Kahnle blew a one-run save to send the game into extras against Lucas Giolito.

In the fourth, Gio jumped ahead by one run. It seemed that Kahnle’s streak was over. But in the bottom of the inning, two base runners reached as team MVP Aaron Hicks came to the plate. Batting well over .500 on the season, Hicks stayed hot and launched a three-run walk-off homer.

Kahnle walks off Lucas Giolito in extras to go 4-0 on the night pic.twitter.com/jPz1IK4V92 — David Mendelsohn (@BigBabyDavid_) April 18, 2020

Kahnle completed a sweep of the night and launched himself into playoff contention.