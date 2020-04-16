Tommy Kahnle needs to practice “MLB The Show.” The Bleacher Creatures Podcast broke down his disappointing debut in the players league.

Tommy Kahnle went 0-4 in his “MLB The Show” players league debut. There is a lot of room for improvement for the New York Yankee. It seemed at times he didn’t know the controls to the game.

As an added negative, Kahnle’s video game butt is simply not up to par with the legend Tommy Tight Pants. The Bleacher Creatures Podcast breaks down Kahnle’s disappointing performance from the weekend.

@ThatNYYChick got HEATED this week because of how Tommy Kahnle's butt looks on MLB The Show. This was by far the funniest episode of @YankeeCreatures yet. Absolute must listen. 5 stars y'all 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/f55dRMnvER — James Kelly (@jkellyESNY) April 16, 2020

Jokes aside, Kahnle did not represent in his players league debut. Offensively, his skills are good enough to run against the MLB’s best. He managed to put up four runs in his first inning of league play.

Ironically, the Yankees reliever is terrible at pitching. He switched between every style of pitching in the game but still failed to find the strike zone consistently.

But Kahnle isn’t the kind of guy who will take these losses lightly. If you’re reading this, there’s a 110% chance that he’s putting in work right now. He’s been gifted with the best roster in baseball. Come round two on Thursday night, Kahnle is going to represent Yankee fans the only way he knows how…

Aggressively.

In other news, the Bleacher Creatures Podcast addressed some of the possible proposals to get baseball back in our lives. And they were staunchly against any proposal that doesn’t call for real baseball to be played. No seven-inning doubleheaders.

It’s just not safe. And if one player or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, the whole league stops again.

It sucks. We need baseball in our lives. Especially baseball podcasters who end up talking about any and everything that crosses their minds.

Also turns out @ThatNYYChick was a HUGE Danny Phantom fan 🤷‍♂️ Great show pic.twitter.com/9Qk4rIYIL5 — James Kelly (@jkellyESNY) April 16, 2020

Check out the full episode. Maybe even drop a five-star review. They’ve certainly earned it pumping out baseball content with no baseball being played.