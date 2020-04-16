These difficult times are tough for absolutely everyone, but New York sports teams are doing what they can to lift fans’ spirits.

Over the last month, the COVID-19 outbreak has shut down the sports world. The NBA, NHL, MLS, and MLB have all either delayed or suspended their seasons. The 2020 NFL campaign could also become affected, despite the fact that the regular season isn’t supposed to begin until September.

It’s a tragic and sad time for everyone, and nobody is able to turn to what keeps them happy during difficult eras: sports. But through it all, the sports teams of the great state of New York are coming together to lift the spirits of fans everywhere.

This week, the teams released a motivation video, stating, “We are all in this together. We are New York.”

New York City has been a major “hotspot” for the virus. Per Julia Marsh of the New York Post, the city’s death toll in relation to COVID-19 surpassed 11,000 on Thursday, while the number of confirmed cases is around 120,000.

With this outbreak not succumbing to much suppression, it’s very much unclear when any of these professional leagues will return to our lives. Some believe the baseball season, specifically, may begin in June or July, but there’s speculation that a second wave of the virus could occur in the fall, which would then affect the season even more.

Only time will tell when we’ll be able to move on from this lingering issue. But until then, we must remain confident. As the video states, we’re all in this together.