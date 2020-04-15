With COVID-19 forcing everyone to stay at home, the New York Yankees have been providing workout advice for fans to stay in shape.

In an attempt to keep all New Yorkers healthy while local gyms are closed, the New York Yankees have been posting simple workout videos on social media over the past two weeks.

On Wednesday, general manager Brian Cashman and coach Brett McCabe joined together for another weekly workout video to keep fans active during Major League Baseball’s hiatus.

Cash and McCabe are back for more at-home workout tips 💪 pic.twitter.com/3wNwtgDlnn — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 15, 2020

During the retro-themed video, McCabe explains how fans can perform “dumbbell rows” without actually using dumbbells during the exercise.

To the delight of Yankees fans, they’ll be able to watch Cashman perform this exercise with a backpack that’s full of books, that’ll act as weights.

Last week, the workout duo recorded a similar episode that displayed how people can perform “chair dips” at home with just a regular chair.

Leave it to Cashman and Brett McCabe to keep you in shape. 💪 pic.twitter.com/0VLOjhkyRO — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 7, 2020

These grainy clips are the Yankees’ attempt to recreate the ’90s VHS workout videos that most people found ineffective and cheesy. They should provide a distraction for fans during this stressful time.

If this series continues, it should help New York’s fanbase become more familiar with McCabe, who became the new strength and conditioning coach this past offseason. In addition, it would also help ease the pain of not having a timeline for baseball’s return.

So for everyone’s sake, let’s hope that the Yankees produce another one of these workout videos for next week and continue this series until the MLB returns later this year.