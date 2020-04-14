Hank Steinbrenner, co-owner of the New York Yankees, sadly passed away at the age of 63 due to a long-term illness.

A very sad time for the New York Yankees organization, it’s fans, and just the overall baseball community in general.

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Yankees part-owner and co-chairman Hank Steinbrenner has died after battling a long-term illness. He was 63 years old and was with his family right when he passed away.

Sources close to Sherman mention that the illness wasn’t related to COVID-19.

Hank and younger brother Hal, who’s the principal owner, managing general partner, and co-chairman of the Yanks, officially took over the organization when their father, George, passed away in 2010. They had been making high-end decisions beginning in 2007 though. George had been the owner from 1973 until July 2010 when he died after suffering a heart attack at 80 years old.

Hank usually served in more of a behind-the-scenes role with the organization and did plenty of his work in the organization’s offices in Tampa.

Since his official inheritance of the ballclub in 2010, the Yankees have yet to make it back to the World Series but have still been one of the top overall franchises in baseball. New York reached the postseason every year from 2010-12, and then after a two-year hiatus from October baseball, returned to the playoffs in 2015.

Most recently, the Yanks have made the playoffs every year from 2017-19, playing as deep into October as Game 7 of the 2017 American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.