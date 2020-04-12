The Hoops Addicts Anonymous guys take a stroll down memory lane with their re-draft of the 2011 NBA Draft. Who made the cut?

The 2011 NBA Draft features plenty of players that are still relevant in today’s game. The re-draft is top-heavy, but also packed with talented players.

Hoops Addicts Anonymous hosts Geoff Campbell and Chip Murphy agreed on most of their picks, however, there were some interesting selections on both sides.

Right at the top, there was a discrepancy with the No. 3 pick.

Geoff opted for the enigmatic, NBA champion, Brooklyn Nets guard, Kyrie Irving. While acknowledging his injuries and time off the court, Geoff was quick to point out Irving’s impressive postseason production.

“Kyrie in the playoffs, 23, 5, and 3 on 45 percent shooting…positive BPM in all playoffs series.”

The nine-year man out of Duke also made sure his star shined when he surprisingly requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers and landed with the Boston Celtics.

And while the postseason success was not always there, Irving certainly made his mark outside of LeBron James’ shadow as one of the top point guards in the league.

On the flip side, Chip chose Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

Chip explains, “Of all the players from the 2011 draft class, he’s second in points…and I would trust him as a No. 1 guy over Kyrie Irving.”

Furthermore, Thompson’s responsibility for guarding the opposing team’s best player and tendency to limit turnovers cements him as one of the most impactful players from this draft class.

Chip and Geoff clashed with some of their picks towards the back-end of the top 14, but you’ll have to listen to see who was on their lists and who was left off.