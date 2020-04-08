The Cole family is making the most of MLB’s hiatus. Amy took the opportunity to show off serious stuff on the mound while Gerrit caught her.

Amy Cole might mess around and catch a contract once Major League Baseball finally returns. New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole caught his wife, who showed off two nasty pitches.

I guess we shouldn’t expect anything less from a former UCLA softball star. Anyone who played the game at that high of a level is going to pack a cannon for an arm.

She’s also married to one of the hardest throwers in baseball. I’m sure she picked up a few tricks along the way. The Coles probably spend most of their free time in an advanced pitching lab just for fun.

The fastball isn’t the most impressive pitch here though. Amy is packing one of the most impressive slide pieces in the game. Certainly more impressive than any slider I’ve thrown in my life. She looks like she’s one open tryout away from taking Aroldis Chapman’s spot in the bullpen.

In fact, Amy Cole’s slider surpasses many pitchers in the league already. She made it onto the Pitching Ninja Twitter account. That is quite literally every pitcher’s dream. The only possible status higher than that is if the Pitching Ninja overlays your pitches and adds a highlight trail.

Better yet, overlay Gerrit and Amy’s sliders and see which one moves more. Maybe the Yankees will have to reallocate some of that $324 million contract.

They may even have a new Opening Day starter if it ever comes around.