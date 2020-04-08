As of right now, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez feels that every option to end MLB’s hiatus should be explored.

It’s been nearly a month since the Commissioners’ Office announced a league-wide suspension.

Despite this dark time, baseball may still return next month. Earlier this week, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Major League Baseball and the Players Association could agree to a plan that would have the entire season take place in Arizona without fans.

When speaking to Mike Greenberg of ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Wednesday, Alex Rodriguez mentioned that everything should be on the table for discussion right now. As for the players, the former New York Yankee suggested that it would be wise for them to prepare as if the league was to resume in May.

“Well, I think right now, everything is so fluid,” Rodriguez said. “We make plans and God laughs right now. So I think there are no bad ideas. I think, to start thinking as a player, preparing for the earliest time possible is the greatest thing we can do. The worst thing for a player would be, ‘Hey, we think it’s August.’ And then the commissioner says, ‘Hey, we’re opening things up.’ And you have to show up May 15 and you’re not quite ready. So, I think it’d be an adjustment, but I think we would follow suit.”

In an attempt to quiet the noise, MLB released a statement shortly after Passan’s report went viral across social media.

“MLB has been actively considering numerous contingency plans that would allow play to commence once the public health situation has improved to the point that it is safe to do so,” the league said. “While we have discussed the idea of staging games at one location as one potential option, we have not settled on that option or developed a detailed plan. While we continue to interact regularly with governmental and public health officials, we have not sought or received approval of any plan from federal, state and local officials, or the Players Association.

“The health and safety of our employees, players, fans and the public at large are paramount, and we are not ready at this time to endorse any particular format for staging games in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the coronavirus.”

Just like Rodriguez noted, it’s still very difficult to discover the most efficient way for MLB to return this season. Among other things, the health and safety of everyone will be the main priority.

If government health officials believe this plan to have all 30 teams play in Arizona will keep everyone safe, then we could see players and coaches return to the field starting next month.