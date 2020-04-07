The Hoops Addicts Anonymous Podcast dives deep into the 2010 NBA Draft. How would a re-draft go with that talented class?

With the NBA season on indefinite hiatus, hoops addicts have to find their basketball fix in creative ways. Luckily, the Hoops Addicts Anonymous Podcast are re-litigating the 2010 NBA Draft class.

The HAA co-hosts—Chip Murphy and Geoff Campbell—did a re-draft of the lottery based on what we know 10 years later.

Both Geoff and Chip see the value of role players who can make an impact on winning in big spots. At No. 8, both hosts take strong defenders who always seem to be in the right place at the right time.

“Really what got me here was playoffs series. … [Al-Farouq] Aminu shooting 40% from three in some of these playoffs series, averaging 11 points for the Trail Blazers,” Geoff explained. “When I just think about the career he’s made for himself and the money he can still probably get — granted they’ll be short contracts.”

Farouq has had staying power in the league and he’s been an undervalued piece on some successful playoff teams. His trip to the Western Conference Finals with the Portland Trail Blazers was the furthest he’s gone in the playoffs.

Chip followed that same school of thought with his choice.

“in his prime, he was one of the better defenders in the league,” Chip said of Bradley. “He was two-time All-Defense and he was really respected on those Celtics teams. He’s a 36% three-point shooter for his career, 78% from the free-throw line.”

The NBA is all about star power, but every championship team needs role players like Aminu and Bradley. Most teams want to land a star in the lottery, but teams would certainly settle for legitimate rotational players.

But again, the NBA is a star-driven league and the 2010 draft class possessed significant star power at the top. Unfortunately, three of the four best players have suffered significant injuries during their NBA careers. Gordon Hayward, John Wall, and DeMarcus Cousins are all All-Star caliber players when healthy.

Even the undisputed man at the top, Paul George has experienced his own share of injury problems. He missed almost an entire season when he was with the Indiana Pacers.

Listen to the latest episode of the Hoops Addicts Anonymous Podcast to see how the 2010 re-draft shakes out.