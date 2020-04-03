The New York Yankees and NYCFC will be providing relief to eligible Yankee Stadium employees during the coronavirus shutdown.

In a statement posted on Thursday, the New York Yankees announced that they, along with New York City FC, have established the New York Yankees COVID-19 Disaster Relief Program. The Yankees went on to outline the details of the program in a thread on Twitter.

The program is targeted towards employees of River Operating Company, Legends Hospitality LLC, and NYCFC LLC.

“This needs-based grant initiative has been created to provide assistance for eligible full-time and part-time game day staff impacted by the coronavirus pandemic”, the statement said.

River and Legends employees will be eligible to receive assistance if they were scheduled to work during the 2020 MLB season and if they worked at least 100 hours at Yankee Stadium during the 2019 season, but exceptions may be made based on qualifying need.

The qualifications are similar for NYCFC employees: They must have been scheduled to work during the 2020 MLS season and must have worked at least 30 hours during the 2019 season, but exceptions may be made here, as well.

The spread of COVID-19 has put a stop to all sports, including baseball. The Yankees had World Series dreams entering 2020, but now there is so much uncertainty in MLB. Opening Day of the 2020 season has been postponed and it is still unclear when the season will begin. New York is one of the global hotspots of the disease at the moment, so it is important that the Yankees and NYCFC set up this fund for their employees.

Workers could be out of a job for months since no one knows how long this will last.