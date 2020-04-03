New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole is already giving back to the community in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is yet to throw a pitch in pinstripes, but he’s already making his mark in the Bronx. According to the New York Post, Cole and his wife Amy will be making a “significant investment” through The Gerrit and Amy Cole Foundation in order to help with the COVID-19 crisis that has taken over the globe.

Donations will be to Direct Relief, an organization that works with public health and non-profit organizations to help get personal protective equipment and medical items to health care professionals in this time of need.

Cole told George A. King III of the New York Post on Thursday that residing so close to everyone in the area who’s been affected by the disease is what motivated him and Amy to do as much as they could to help.

Cole grew up in Southern California but was a Yankees fan. New York’s response to the 9/11 attacks originally impacted him.

“It seems like whenever there is a national crisis, New Yorkers rise to the challenge,” he said.

This mentality is part of what drew Cole to New York.

“New Yorkers lead our nation because they are tough and resilient,” he added. “It’s part of the reason why Amy and I wanted to be part of New York. It has touched every part of the country but being here at the epicenter, there is a different sense of urgency.”

Cole, who’s one of the very best pitchers in the game, signed a nine-year, $324 million contract during the offseason. He’s a three-time All-Star, has finished top five in Cy Young voting three times, and has finished top 10 in American League MVP voting once.

In 2019, Cole led the American League in ERA (2.50) and FIP (2.64). He additionally led all of MLB in strikeouts (326), ERA+ (185), and SO9 (13.8).