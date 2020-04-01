KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: The NFL Championship logo is seen on the field before the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Despite current concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL plans to play a full season and expects to release the schedule in May.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation and suspension of a number of sporting events throughout the country and world. The NHL and NBA suspended their seasons and the MLB delayed theirs for the time being. When will these campaigns resume or commence? Right now, your guess is as good as ours.

There are additionally lingering concerns that this could affect the 2020 NFL regular season, and it’s certainly changing the overall calendar — OTAs are currently delayed and may not occur. But ultimately, the NFL is confident a full 2020 season will happen and also expects to release the schedule around May 9.

This is obviously later than usual when it comes to the league’s annual schedule release. Last year, the NFL decided to reveal the entirety of its schedule on April 17.

Teams are still unaware of when they’ll be taking part in certain matchups. Nonetheless, each organization has known their 2020 opponents since December. The opponents for every team were decided at the conclusion of the 2019 regular season.

In mid-March, the league, along with commissioner Roger Goodell, decided to delay the start of offseason programs entirely. Teams with new head coaches were to begin their programs on April 6. The rest of the league, on the other hand, was to begin on April 20.

Confidence goes a long way, but time will be the only true deciding factor in whether the NFL season is delayed, shortened, or canceled altogether.

