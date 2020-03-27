In spite of the fact that the MLB season is suspended, the New York Yankees are still working on their current roster.

The New York Yankees announced on Thursday night that a number of their players will be optioned to the minor leagues.

Roster Moves: Earlier today, the Yankees optioned INF Thairo Estrada, RHP Ben Heller and RHP Michael King to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned RHP Deivi García to Double-A Trenton. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) March 27, 2020

The most glaring aspect from this press release is the fact that Deivi Garcia was optioned to Double-A Trenton. Garcia came into the big-league camp this spring with hopes of becoming the fifth starter in the rotation.

Thus, the organization optioning him to Trenton rather than Triple-A Scranton is a surprise.

Garcia admittedly struggled in his brief stint in Scranton last year. In 40 innings, he sported a 5.40 ERA with 45 strikeouts. He also walked 20 batters to give himself a WHIP of 1.475.

It may be in his best interest to return to Trenton to continue improving. He’s only 20 years old, so there’s absolutely no rush to promote him to the big-league club. Right now there isn’t even really a big-league club to put him on anyway.

The other players optioned to the minor leagues are Michael King, Thairo Estrada, and Ben Heller. These players represent the essential depth the Yankees so heavily relied on in 2019. All three are major league ready but simply don’t possess a spot on the roster.

If 2019 was any indication, all three will earn plenty of opportunities when the season returns. And with the way injuries have plagued the Yankees, it wouldn’t be surprising if one makes it onto the postseason roster.

It also wouldn’t be a shock if that playoff roster includes Garcia in the bullpen.