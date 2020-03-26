New York Yankees fans should be enjoying meaningful baseball right now. Due to COVID-19, they’ll have to settle for Opening Day online.

The New York Yankees should be a game into the 2020 season right now. Gerrit Cole should have made his Yankee debut. Major League Baseball should have officially returned.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yankee fans can’t make the trip to Camden Yards for opening day. Instead, we have to come up with ways to distract us from the fact that baseball is on hiatus.

Well, we have a new way to distract us on what should have been Opening Day. As Keith McPherson of Jomboy Media informed us on the Bleacher Creatures Podcast, we’re going to be celebrating Opening Day online.

So let’s celebrate Opening Day online right. Let’s get decked out in every piece of Yankees gear we have and talk about how much we love our team on Twitter. We can relive our favorite memories, talk about what our opening day plans were supposed to be or talk about what the future of the season looks like.

Mostly, let’s come together as a Yankees community during these frightening times.

Since MLB Opening Day is on pause, let’s celebrate #OpeningDayOnline 🙌 I’m bringing you a different highlight from a recent Yankees opener every half hour! Shoutout to @Keith_McPherson for getting our crew at @JomboyMedia to put this together!#OpeningDayAtHome ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ZP2xZI90f8 — Kyle ⚾️ (@KyleNYY) March 26, 2020

Really weird episode of America’s Next Top Model instead of opening day #OpeningDayOnline #OpeningDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/MfqbSPjPSV — Talkin’ Jake (@TalkinJake) March 26, 2020

Kinda Bummed but going to remain positive thru out the day let’s go Yankees!!!! #OpeningDayOnline #OpeningDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/cPCwy9OFMs — Joe Burgos 🇵🇷🇩🇴 (@JOE__B__91) March 26, 2020

Not quite the Opening Day we all hoped for but let’s make the best of this bad situation First random game of the day LETS GO YANKS!!!#Yankees #OpeningDayOnline pic.twitter.com/isP2tsWjKt — Yankees Fans UK 🇬🇧 (@NYYankeesUK) March 26, 2020

Unfortunately, this is the best we’re going to do for now. But it is nice to see the Yankee community come together to get through what should have been Opening Day. Surely it’s a nice change of pace from the usually aggressive nature of Twitter.

Of course, we’d still all prefer if Major League Baseball wasn’t on indefinite hiatus.