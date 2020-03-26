NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 28: The New York Yankees stand for the National Anthem before the game against the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 28, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York Yankees fans should be enjoying meaningful baseball right now. Due to COVID-19, they’ll have to settle for Opening Day online.

The New York Yankees should be a game into the 2020 season right now. Gerrit Cole should have made his Yankee debut. Major League Baseball should have officially returned.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yankee fans can’t make the trip to Camden Yards for opening day. Instead, we have to come up with ways to distract us from the fact that baseball is on hiatus.

Well, we have a new way to distract us on what should have been Opening Day. As Keith McPherson of Jomboy Media informed us on the Bleacher Creatures Podcast, we’re going to be celebrating Opening Day online.

So let’s celebrate Opening Day online right. Let’s get decked out in every piece of Yankees gear we have and talk about how much we love our team on Twitter. We can relive our favorite memories, talk about what our opening day plans were supposed to be or talk about what the future of the season looks like.

Mostly, let’s come together as a Yankees community during these frightening times.

Unfortunately, this is the best we’re going to do for now. But it is nice to see the Yankee community come together to get through what should have been Opening Day. Surely it’s a nice change of pace from the usually aggressive nature of Twitter.

Of course, we’d still all prefer if Major League Baseball wasn’t on indefinite hiatus.

