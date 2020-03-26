New York Yankees fans should be enjoying meaningful baseball right now. Due to COVID-19, they’ll have to settle for Opening Day online.
The New York Yankees should be a game into the 2020 season right now. Gerrit Cole should have made his Yankee debut. Major League Baseball should have officially returned.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yankee fans can’t make the trip to Camden Yards for opening day. Instead, we have to come up with ways to distract us from the fact that baseball is on hiatus.
Well, we have a new way to distract us on what should have been Opening Day. As Keith McPherson of Jomboy Media informed us on the Bleacher Creatures Podcast, we’re going to be celebrating Opening Day online.
Ready to rock⚾️📺📲🏠#JerseysOn #CapsOn 🧢#OpeningDayOnline#OpeningDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/j8Ait2gdlw
— Keith McPherson (@Keith_McPherson) March 26, 2020
So let’s celebrate Opening Day online right. Let’s get decked out in every piece of Yankees gear we have and talk about how much we love our team on Twitter. We can relive our favorite memories, talk about what our opening day plans were supposed to be or talk about what the future of the season looks like.
Mostly, let’s come together as a Yankees community during these frightening times.
Since MLB Opening Day is on pause, let’s celebrate #OpeningDayOnline 🙌
I’m bringing you a different highlight from a recent Yankees opener every half hour!
Shoutout to @Keith_McPherson for getting our crew at @JomboyMedia to put this together!#OpeningDayAtHome ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ZP2xZI90f8
— Kyle ⚾️ (@KyleNYY) March 26, 2020
Really weird episode of America’s Next Top Model instead of opening day #OpeningDayOnline #OpeningDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/MfqbSPjPSV
— Talkin’ Jake (@TalkinJake) March 26, 2020
Opening Day 2019 #Yankees #OpeningDayOnline pic.twitter.com/llNDB5sBce
— 👩🏻⚖️Nicky Ninety Nine⚾️ (@Nickyb_04) March 26, 2020
Everyone #StaySafeStayHome today would be #OpeningDay for #MLB so we’re all getting our #JerseysSon and for #OpeningDayAtHome#OpeningDayOnline #COVID2019
Won't stop the #britishbaseball or #MLB Community from enjoying #OpeningDay2020 #BaseballLife time for some#MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/O2ajP8YntL
— Chris Ward (@FreeReinUK) March 26, 2020
Happy opening day yall #OpeningDayOnline @JomboyMedia pic.twitter.com/t3gfdaUFXj
— JoezMcfly🇩🇴 (@JoezMcfLy) March 26, 2020
HERE WE GO BASEBALL FANS!! Share yours! We’re all here, all proud, ALL FAMILY! ⚾️❤️@Keith_McPherson #OpeningDayOnline #OpeningDayAtHome #JerseysOn #CapsOn pic.twitter.com/pyiac6Xuj0
— Allison Case (@ThatNYYChick) March 26, 2020
Kinda Bummed but going to remain positive thru out the day let’s go Yankees!!!! #OpeningDayOnline #OpeningDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/cPCwy9OFMs
— Joe Burgos 🇵🇷🇩🇴 (@JOE__B__91) March 26, 2020
Happy Opening Day! PLAY BALL! #OpeningDayOnline #OpeningDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/7PSoQ3RZPG
— Talkin’ Jake (@TalkinJake) March 26, 2020
Not quite the Opening Day we all hoped for but let’s make the best of this bad situation
First random game of the day
LETS GO YANKS!!!#Yankees #OpeningDayOnline pic.twitter.com/isP2tsWjKt
— Yankees Fans UK 🇬🇧 (@NYYankeesUK) March 26, 2020
Unfortunately, this is the best we’re going to do for now. But it is nice to see the Yankee community come together to get through what should have been Opening Day. Surely it’s a nice change of pace from the usually aggressive nature of Twitter.
Of course, we’d still all prefer if Major League Baseball wasn’t on indefinite hiatus.