How many members of the New York Guardians have gotten the NFL call? Check back on our updated list of New York signings.

With the cancellation of the XFL season, many players throughout the league are searching for new jobs. Starting this week, these players have been granted permission to sign with NFL and CFL teams. They will continue to be paid by their XFL groups before their contracts expire later this spring.

ESNY is keeping track of local New York Guardians who have been added to NFL squads. This list will be updated, so check back for updates…

CB Dravon Askew-Henry, NY Giants

Askew-Henry was the first former Guardian signed to the NFL. He won’t have to travel very far after being added by the Guardians’ East Rutherford roommates. The West Virginia alum earned 12 tackles over four games. He previously set a Morgantown record by partaking in 51 games at WVU.

DL Cavon Walker, Pittsburgh

Walker ended the abbreviated XFL season as its new sack king with 4.5 quarterback takedowns. His efforts were rewarded with a nomination to the XFL’s all-midseason teams. Walker has earned 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks over the last two NFL preseason sessions, spending the corresponding summers with Chicago and Kansas City.

OL Jarron Jones, Pittsburgh

Jones returns to the NFL after working with the Giants for two previous offseasons. He worked on both sides of the ball at both Notre Dame and several other NFL spots. Jones was the Guardians’ first choice in the offensive lineman segment of October’s XFL Draft proceedings.

(This list will be updated pending further developments)

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags