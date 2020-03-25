New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is dealing with the season suspension in a number of ways, such as spending time with his ace.

The fate of the 2020 MLB season is still unclear. Concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak has caused the league to delay the start of the campaign to mid-May. Some believe it won’t begin until possibly July.

So in the midst of the suspension and overall confusion on what’s next, many players and coaches are finding different ways to pass the time. New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone is no exception, and one of the things he’s done is spend time with the ballclub’s top acquisition of this past offseason.

“Gerrit Cole lives really close to me now, where they moved,” Boone told YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, per Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media. “So I went over there and threw with him the other day.”

This is certainly a period for people to stay inside with family and loved ones. Boone doesn’t want to take that away from those within the organization, but he still believes overall communication is crucial.

“Just trying to respect people’s space and family and understanding what a difficult time it is, but also trying as best we can to keep those lines of communication going,” he said.

The Bombers’ final spring training game prior to the rest of the exhibition slate’s cancelation came on Thursday, March 12. New York ousted the defending-champion Washington Nationals 6-3. The Yanks had just 12 spring training games remaining before their Opening Day matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

When the season finally starts (if it ever does), it’ll be interesting to see what the plan is. Will the league shorten the season and keep the playoffs in October? Will they try to play as many games as possible and hold double-headers on most days?

This coronavirus has introduced a number of questions, and at some point, we’ll need answers.