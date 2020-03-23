Giancarlo Stanton’s spring injury woes should be a moot point for the New York Yankees when Opening Day finally arrives.

Giancarlo Stanton has all the time in the world to recover from his early spring calf strain. Now that COVID-19 has shut down the entire league, there’s no rush to get Stanton back to the field.

Well, according to Aaron Boone, if the New York Yankees started playing tomorrow, Stanton would be ready to go.

Giancarlo Stanton update from Aaron Boone, via @M_Marakovits and @YESNetwork: "If we were to start Spring Training games up tomorrow, he’d probably be ready to go." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 23, 2020

This is great news for Yankee fans. Stanton’s Opening Day status was in question due to his injury but the delay of the season ended those concerns. Now fans know that when Opening Day finally arrives, Stanton will be healthy enough to play.

Stanton now has months to build up strength, finish his recovery, and prepare for the season. He’ll join Aaron Judge and James Paxton as part of an injured Yankee crew that should be healthy when Opening Day finally comes around.

When all three return, they’ll be important cogs in a potential World Series run. The name of the game is staying healthy.

Stanton missed essentially the entirety of the 2019 season due to a string of muscle injuries. The calf strain right at the beginning of spring training had fans extremely nervous about his 2020 status.

But now that he’s fully healthy and has plenty of time to get ready for the season, Stanton is prepared to be a big part of that championship machine. Perhaps Stanton could even be an under-the-radar MVP candidate for the Yankees this season.