Aroldis Chapman may not be able to get live pitching work in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that won’t stop him from flexing on Instagram.

Aroldis Chapman is a massive human being and he wants everybody to know it. And since the New York Yankees season is on indefinite hiatus, he had to find another way to remind people that he’s an absolute unit.

Fortunately, Instagram workout season is back, and Chapman is the first star of round two of the 2020 edition.

Aroldis on Instagram straight flexin' pic.twitter.com/14WSnPIULJ — Matthew Stucko (@MatthewStucko) March 19, 2020

Chapman is taking his time away from the field to flex both his muscles and money, casually doing some weighted squats in front of a car I couldn’t even afford in Grand Theft Auto V. Then, he takes his talents to the neighborhood and throws some gas in the street.

Hopefully, this is just the first of many Instagram workouts to hit the internet. During the offseason, these videos are the only proof fans have that their players are putting in the work to be successful.

It’s also pretty hard to argue that Giancarlo Stanton bench pressing supermodel Adriana Lima isn’t absolutely fantastic content.

Giancarlo Stanton bench pressing Adriana Lima. Think this dude's ready for the season? (via IG/kirkmyersfitness) pic.twitter.com/PNJXLLOZ95 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) January 23, 2020

It may not be a good look for “social distancing” if a video like this popped up now, but it drove Yankees Twitter crazy in the offseason. Sure, most of the comments were “Why doesn’t Stanton do some yoga so he can stay healthy?” Nonetheless, I simply choose to classify those as ignorant takes. Yoga doesn’t garner the number of likes that bench pressing supermodels does.

Either way, it’s nice to actually see the Yankees work out amid the pandemic. Obviously, they aren’t going to sit around and wait for the season to start. But Chapman doing squats and throwing heaters in the street is as close as we can get to baseball these days.