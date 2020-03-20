Aaron Judge is one of the few New York Yankees to benefit from the 2020 season delay. He commented on his recovery timeline Friday afternoon.

Aaron Judge completely lucked out with the delay of the 2020 season. After a CT scan revealed a stress fracture in his rib which likely dates back to September 2019, it seemed the face of the New York Yankees was going to miss the start of the year.

Well, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Judge has all the time he needs to recover.

Aaron Judge: “That’s the silver lining in all of this, having the ability to not feel rushed trying to get back for a certain date. We don’t really have a date right now. I’m just trying to let it heal. Not trying to rush it.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 20, 2020

This should overjoy Yankees fans. The 2019 season felt like a bad dream with health-related issues plaguing the team. If the Yankees were heading down the same cursed road in 2020, Judge would’ve rushed to return for Opening Day, which could’ve led to him reinjuring himself.

But now, fans don’t need to worry about that. There is absolutely no reason for Judge to rush back to the field. He doesn’t even know when the season is going to start anyway. All Judge has to do is kick back, relax, and enjoy the fact that he won’t miss any games.

It’s a very faint silver lining for Yankees fans. We’d all much rather the 2020 season be ready to kick off without a hitch, even if that means Judge misses a couple of weeks. Getting 140 games out of Judge on our televisions is much better than 81.

But even if that doesn’t become the case, we’ll just be glad that when the campaign does indeed start, Judge will be right there in the outfield.