A 28th World Series title still eludes the New York Yankees, but “MLB The Show 20” tends to think 2020 will be the year of the Bronx Bombers.

Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports wrote using a review copy of the video game to figure out who would win the 2020 World Series. With a full simulation in franchise mode, the Yankees came away with their 28th title.

The Bombers won 101 games in the regular season and beat the Minnesota Twins in four games in the ALDS. They went on to face the Boston Red Sox, who surprisingly made it to the AL Wild Card game and beat both the Oakland Athletics and the 116-win Houston Astros, in the process.

The Yankees beat their rivals in seven games to go on to face the Washington Nationals in the World Series. They won it all in seven games. Aaron Judge was named the World Series MVP after hitting .364 with four home runs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 110 games and, as previously mentioned, the Astros won a whopping 116 wins, but both teams fell short of getting to the World Series. Gerrit Cole was also named as the starter for the AL in the All-Star Game.

A shocking result in the simulation was the New York Mets, who are regarded by many as the favorite to win their division, winning just 71 games. There are even some who believe the Mets have a legitimate shot at winning the World Series.

Additionally, the Yankees’ division rival Baltimore Orioles finished with 52 wins, good for the worst record in the league. Yes, it’s just a game, but this may give fans hope for the 2020 season whenever it does begin.