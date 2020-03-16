Aaron Boone believes that the coronavirus-delayed season could buy enough time for three New York Yankees stars to get healthy.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has a bright side for fans who are missing baseball.

Due to the delayed start to the season, Boone believes that some injured Yankees will now be able to return to action in time to avoid missing games.

Aaron Boone told @MLBNetworkRadio that whenever Opening Day does occur, he believes Aaron Judge, James Paxton and Giancarlo Stanton could all be healthy and ready to go. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 16, 2020

Well, at least the news isn’t all bad these days.

Yankees fans have seen too many star players on the injured list recently. In 2019, we missed out on essentially an entire season of Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, and Dellin Betances.

A plethora of other injuries kept guys like Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez under 110 games. Luckily, the Yankees had some “next man up” success to carry them into the playoffs anyway.

However, it’s safe to say fans would rather not go through that again. Prior to the delayed start of the season, it was beginning to look like the 2019 injury bug was carrying over into 2020. But now, injured Yankees are going to have a good chance to get healthy before the new Opening Day.

Sure, Yankee fans would rather see the season start on time—even if it means that star players like Judge, Stanton, and James Paxton miss a few games.

But the reality of the situation is that it’s unsafe for both players and fans. So, while everyone waits for it to be safe for Major League Baseball to return, the Yankees will lick their wounds.

Then, when baseball comes back, the Yankees will be fully healthy and ready to wreak havoc on the league. The 2020 World Series aspirations are right back on track. And the Yankees finally start avoiding these nagging injuries thanks to their new training staff.

For now, we’ll just have to wait patiently until baseball finally returns.