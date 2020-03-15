The NFL Players Association has voted to pass a new collective bargaining agreement that will run through the 2030 season.

The votes are in and the new NFL collective bargaining agreement is set.

On Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the NFL Players Association recently approved the new CBA proposal. Votes were due in by the end of the day on Saturday (11:59:59 p.m. ET).

This new agreement is to run through the 2030 season.

The latest CBA will include massive changes that will go into effect for the upcoming season. The playoffs will expand to 14 teams (seven teams from either conference) from the usual 12. That means only one team per conference — the top seeds — will receive a first-round bye.

If this new playoff format existed in 2019, the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers would’ve reached the postseason.

Gameday rosters will also increase from 46 to 48 players, with practice squad rosters additionally increasing from 10 to 12 players. Salaries for around 1,100 players are to also increase and there will be no suspensions for players who test positive for marijuana.

This won’t go into effect for 2020, but the regular-season schedule will expand to 17 games as early as 2021. Although, it’s still unclear what exact year the league will make that change. The latest the alteration could go into effect is 2023.

The schedule change is likely causing fans and the league itself to be giddy. More football, more ticket sales, more advertisement revenue, and simply, more money.

It’s an exciting time to be an NFL fan. How these changes work out should make for an interesting story.