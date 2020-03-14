New Jersey Devils
ESNY Graphic, Getty Images

New Jersey Devils and NHL fans didn’t hesitate to share mixed reactions over Twitter after the league suspended the 2019-20 season.

One by one, sports leagues across North America either officially canceled seasons or postponed them.

The NHL didn’t waste time to “postpone” its 2019-20 campaign due to the threat of coronavirus, and hockey fans over Twitter weren’t tardy on reacting to the announcement.

Here’s a look at New Jersey Devils Twitter sharing their thoughts on the NHL suspending its season and the Devils’ public statements.

The NHL officially announced the suspension on Thursday and via ll social platforms.

There were, of course, neutral and somewhat cool responses from the likes of people such as Kyle below. That’s not to say anything about the entire situation is “cool” but this was an interesting montage that certainly impacts the fan’s emotions.

Then there are others who expressed their opinion in disappointment such as “Honey Badgers for Trump.”

Sarcasm was a popular theme over the Twitter thread in addition to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith video montages.

Fans also utilized Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for the comical responses.

Other fans expressed their perspective and understanding regarding the NHL’s decision.

The Full Thread Can Be Found Here

Following the shocking news, the Devils were one of the first organizations in professional sports to address where it stood on Prudential Center employee payments.

The action deserves a separate post in itself and it also received positive praise over social platforms.

See the reactions to the team’s official letter on the suspended season here.

