New Jersey Devils and NHL fans didn’t hesitate to share mixed reactions over Twitter after the league suspended the 2019-20 season.

One by one, sports leagues across North America either officially canceled seasons or postponed them.

The NHL didn’t waste time to “postpone” its 2019-20 campaign due to the threat of coronavirus, and hockey fans over Twitter weren’t tardy on reacting to the announcement.

Here’s a look at New Jersey Devils Twitter sharing their thoughts on the NHL suspending its season and the Devils’ public statements.

The NHL officially announced the suspension on Thursday and via ll social platforms.

The NHL pauses the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/bCi776ZFqX — NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2020

There were, of course, neutral and somewhat cool responses from the likes of people such as Kyle below. That’s not to say anything about the entire situation is “cool” but this was an interesting montage that certainly impacts the fan’s emotions.

A void of emptiness. See you soon. pic.twitter.com/4oTqbTAN34 — Kyle Cannillo (@KyleCannillo) March 12, 2020

Then there are others who expressed their opinion in disappointment such as “Honey Badgers for Trump.”

Bad decision @NHL. Way to join in on the hysteria. #smh — Honey Badgers For Trump 🇺🇸 (@Wkyhilltopper) March 12, 2020

Sarcasm was a popular theme over the Twitter thread in addition to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith video montages.

Damn the Thrashers were supposed to win the Cup this year pic.twitter.com/OT4QTiuM3s — Hash Slinging Slasher (@BlackAf1_O) March 12, 2020

Fans also utilized Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for the comical responses.

You gave this a ”warning” pic.twitter.com/CDpMg9GJbr — T. MÜLLER STAN (17-4-4)(37-28-5) (@contribute_ee) March 12, 2020

Other fans expressed their perspective and understanding regarding the NHL’s decision.

it sucks, but at the end of the day its the correct decision — Howie6149 (@Howie6149) March 12, 2020

Following the shocking news, the Devils were one of the first organizations in professional sports to address where it stood on Prudential Center employee payments.

The action deserves a separate post in itself and it also received positive praise over social platforms.

“During this truly unprecedented time in history, we want to take a moment to share how much our team appreciates you – our incredible fans and family.”#WeAreTheOnes | #NJDevilshttps://t.co/AQBZC25UgC — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 14, 2020

See the reactions to the team’s official letter on the suspended season here.