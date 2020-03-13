Trevor Bauer has taken it upon himself to ensure that baseball is played even through the coronavirus cancelations.

Bless you, Trevor Bauer, for ensuring that baseball fans won’t be entirely deprived of baseball during these frightening times. The Cleveland Red is organizing a sandlot game while baseball is shut down for the foreseeable future.

Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that the rest of spring training has been canceled and opening day will be delayed by at least two weeks.

Official: Spring Training games cancelled as of 4 ET today; Opening Day delayed at least two weeks pic.twitter.com/7zQ7XPBLc0 — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) March 12, 2020

For baseball fans, this is a nightmare scenario. We battled through arguably the most eventful offseason of all time. We were just a couple of short weeks away from meaningful baseball returning.

Now, to protect fans and players alike from the coronavirus epidemic, the offseason has returned.

Of course, these are necessary precautions. At the end of the day, public health means more to our society than some meaningless baseball games and a couple of weeks of the season. But it is a huge disappointment for fans.

Well, Trevor Bauer won’t stand for that. He took it upon himself to start organizing a sandlot game for any players still in Arizona.

To any @MLB or @MiLB players in AZ who want in on this sandlot game, please respond to this tweet and @Watch_Momentum will organize with you. All pitchers and hitters will be micd up. Mandatory. Open to any other rule suggestions. Let me know! — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 13, 2020

And even better than just playing baseball, Bauer wants everybody mic’d up. Just a bunch of insanely talented athletes playing for fun and talking some trash.

It’s the purest form of baseball in existence.

Practically, of course, it gives the players a chance to keep in shape. They get a chance to continue ramping up for the season and show off some personality. It gives fans a small taste of baseball now that the season is on hold. Maybe some of the prospects even gain notoriety through Bauer Sandlot League action.

Baseball is the perfect escape for the monotony of everyday life. If Major League Baseball can’t provide that escape right now, perhaps the Bauer Sandlot League can.