WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks with manager Aaron Boone prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Washington Nationals at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone provides his thoughts on the schedule changes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak of the harmful coronavirus has caused the sports world to come to a halt, with Major League Baseball serving as one of the victims. The league has officially decided to cancel spring training and delay Opening Day by at least two weeks. The start of the regular season was supposed to occur on Thursday, March 26.

It’s an interesting time to be a sports fan, and many in and around professional and collegiate-level athletics have come together to provide their thoughts. One of the latest is New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who spoke after what could’ve been his team’s final game for a significant period of time.

“I’m not overly emotional about [the schedule changes],” Boone said after the Bombers’ 6-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday, per Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media. “This is obviously a unique situation. It’s bigger than baseball, so you just kind of want to be part of doing your best on behalf of the world. You don’t want to contribute to this becoming a real poor situation, so we’ll be cooperative and try to play our part the best way we can.”

