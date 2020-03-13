WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Commissioner of MLB Robert D. Manfred Jr. speaks during the unveiling of the 2018 All-Star Game logo at Nationals Park on July 26, 2017 in Washington, DC.
After coming to an agreement with the MLBPA, MLB is pushing its players to leave spring training and return home. 

According to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, MLB is giving players three options but is ultimately encouraging everyone to return home. Unless, of course, they’re international. The league doesn’t want players leaving the country and potentially having issues coming back.

 

If players don’t want to go home for whatever reason, MLB is offering alternatives. Another option is staying at the spring training facility. If they do so, they’d receive the same cost-of-living stipend they’d earn during spring training.

The last option is to return to the home city of their respective team. This would allow players to spend time in a more comfortable environment while staying close to team officials and doctors.

This is a tricky situation for MLB. There isn’t much they can do to protect its players right now. Their only option is to keep them updated and inform teams on what experts and doctors are telling them.

MLB has taken every possible precaution up to this point. They canceled play, team activities, and pushed back Opening Day. After doing all that, they’ve essentially run out of measures to exercise.

Letting players be with their families, if at all possible, was the only thing they could do. It’s nice to see that MLB has quickly taken that step.

Now the only thing left to do is stay patient until baseball starts up again, whenever that may be. Opening Day has been delayed at least two weeks, but ESPN’s Jeff Passan suggests that games likely won’t begin until May at the earliest.

