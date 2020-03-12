According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, multiple NFL teams are considering a shut down of their training facilities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak is affecting this world in a number of ways. One of the things its doing is causing the shut down of schools, offices, and facilities. People don’t want to travel, people don’t want to come in contact with others.

This very concept is officially trickling over to the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, multiple teams are considering a shut down of their training facilities.

Multiple NFL teams are discussing shutting down their training facilities due to the Coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2020

The Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have also suspended their pre-draft travel plans, which means no coaches or scouts attending pro days at various college campuses. Does that change things for certain athletes looking to improve their draft stock? Yes, absolutely. But people simply must err on the side of the caution.

Will this cause a trend among the NFL too? Will all teams consider a shut down of their training facilities just because some of the teams have?

That’ll likely be the case. Once a few teams put the foot down and make crucial decisions, that’ll give other teams the confidence to follow suit. It’s the same concept with the Ivy League canceling its basketball tournament. They made that decision early in the week. Now other conferences — the AAC, Big Ten, SEC, ACC, Big 12, and Pac-12 — are doing the same.

It’s a crazy time in sports. Sadly, and unfortunately, we should expect it to become even crazier as time progresses.