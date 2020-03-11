New York Yankees left-handed reliever Zack Britton has a bruised wrist after being hit by a line drive on Wednesday.

Zack Britton took a comeback line drive to the right wrist on Wednesday morning and was thus sent for testing. He was hit while throwing live batting practice to Erik Kratz.

Zack Britton was hit on the right wrist on a comebacker during live BP this afternoon. He's being sent for tests today. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) March 11, 2020

But thankfully, the New York Yankees dodged a bullet, as Britton just has a bruise. According to Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media, there’s no structural damage.

Take a deep breath, y'all: Zack Britton's right wrist is bruised. Tests didn't show structural damage, Yankees say. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) March 11, 2020

Of course, Yankees fans were less worried about the actual injury. They were way more concerned about the continuation of the injury curse that’s plagued the team for a full year. So far this spring, the team’s lost Luis Severino, Aaron Judge, James Paxton, and Giancarlo Stanton. Then on Wednesday morning, they almost lost one of the best relievers in baseball.

Fans have the right to be concerned. The Yankees are in full-on cursed mode. Every day in which nothing goes wrong feels like a miracle. We’ve become very familiar with Rosell Herrera because we just know he’s going to end up playing 100 games somehow. Some would go so far as to cover Gerrit Cole in bubble wrap until Opening Day to ensure he stays healthy.

@Yankees keep Gerrit Cole is bubble wrap please — Brandon Ferris (@BFerrisVerified) February 20, 2020

New idea: Gerrit Cole stays in his house wrapped in bubble wrap until March 26 — #18 BIG TEN CHAMPS Hoodie Maybin (@HoodieMaybin) February 26, 2020

And it isn’t the worst idea. The injury curse is so extreme that fans just expect to lose a star player every single day.

Thankfully, the Yankees possess incredible positional depth and some really exciting pitching prospects to call upon. Every single one of them could have a shot to contribute this year. Sure, fans would much rather see Severino and Judge. But until the Yankees figure out how to break whatever curse has been put on them, we’ll have to settle for young talent keeping the boat afloat.