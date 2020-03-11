The NBA is making an unprecedented move to suspend the season indefinitely after Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

The coronavirus news is breaking fast and furious. On Wednesday evening, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the league would continue games without fans in attendance. However, shortly after this report, the league’s worst fear was realized.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz were about to tip off on Wednesday night, but the game was delayed and eventually postponed because Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay were ill.

Jazz vs. Thunder game postponed announcement: pic.twitter.com/c0k9jHmDXh — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 12, 2020

According to multiple reports, Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Following that news, the NBA moved to suspend the season indefinitely after Wednesday night’s games. This just got real.

Suspending the season was the last thing the NBA wanted to do, but when a player tests positive for coronavirus, that’s the only option.

They’re now wiping down the Jazz’s bench area. pic.twitter.com/uf8TsA8CrR — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 12, 2020

Gobert recently made light of the growing outbreak of coronavirus by touching all the microphones during shootaround availability.

As part of the Jazz’s COVID-19 response, shootaround availability was done in the ZBBC media room today rather than on the court. As Rudy Gobert got finished discussing the situation, he stood up, leaned over and made it a point to touch every mic and recorder in front of him. 😂 — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) March 9, 2020

While it’s easy to pounce on Gobert for being so foolish, this pandemic far more serious than anyone thought. The league is now taking drastic action, and for good reason.

Within the last week, the Jazz have played games on the road against the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Detroit Pistons. They also hosted the Toronto Raptors in Utah on Monday night.

Sports are meant to be a way for fans to escape the problems of the real world, but that hasn't been the case lately.