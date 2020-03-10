New York Yankees fans expect to see hilarious commercials when spring arrives. This year, Gerrit Cole and Masahiro Tanaka steal the show.

Every spring, the New York Yankees drop a few hysterical commercials for fans. In the past, it was Didi Gregorius and Starlin Castro recreating a hilarious scene from “Step Brothers.”

This time around, Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ, and James Paxton are advertising “Whiff’s Garage.” And oh yeah, Yankees legend Ron Guidry—also known as Louisiana Lightning—makes a cameo as well.

Introducing: Whiff's Garage. In a jam? We're here to get you out of it! pic.twitter.com/Uv3t5YJztq — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 10, 2020

Cole leads the way with some inventive puns relating to tire “rotations” and needing a “start.” Although Cole is the frontman, Tanaka steals the show. Yankee fans would take a bullet for the Japanese right-hander after all his years in pinstripes.

Paxton’s quick appearance will make you do a double-take. His new mustache makes him fit right in at the fictional “Whiff’s Garage” which just so happens to be located off of Exit 5 on the Major Deegan Expressway. By happenstance, that’s the same exit for Yankee Stadium.

Although some fans might be wary of this year’s rotation, there are plenty of reasons to be excited. Yes, Luis Severino is done for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and Paxton is shelved until at least May after back surgery.

But the star of this fictitious car garage’s commercial is exactly what the doctor ordered. Cole is a bonafide superstar who finished second in Cy Young voting in 2019. He’s the horse the Yankees need to carry them through regular-season injuries.

Tanaka is as dependable as they come and Happ is due for a bounce-back season if all goes well. No team wants to deal with significant injuries to its rotation in March, but if any rotation is equipped to handle multiple losses, it’s the Yankees.

If fans are interested in going all-in on Cole this season, they might want to take a look at his Cy Young odds. If the ace right-hander lives up to expectations, he’ll be in the mix to bring home the first Cy Young of his career.

