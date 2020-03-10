New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez doesn’t have coronavirus, but he is suffering from a bout with the flu.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the media that catcher Gary Sanchez has a case of the flu, not coronavirus.

Gary Sanchez doesn’t have the coronavirus, Aaron Boone says. Instead, it’s just a regular flu. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) March 10, 2020

Sanchez had a fever and it was unclear if he would be tested for coronavirus, but it turns out that he was not and instead, tested positive for the flu. Sanchez had been sidelined for several days due to back soreness and Boone had said the catcher would not play until at least Friday.

News that Sanchez was only ailing from the flu has come as a relief as coronavirus continues to spread around the world. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, MLB, has closed locker rooms to the media, joining the NHL, MLS, and NBA.

The Yankees, as well as their fanbase, are going to hope Sanchez’s health issues are no more serious than mild back soreness and the flu. The season hasn’t even begun, and the team is already suffering from multiple injuries.

Sanchez will want to stay healthy in order to prove his doubters wrong and assert his place as one of the best catchers in baseball. Since being called up in 2015, Sanchez has suffered from a myriad of health issues: a strained bicep, five groin injuries, and he underwent surgery on his AC joint during the 2018 offseason.

After having two great years in 2016 and 2017 when he finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting and was named an All-Star, Sanchez had a less than ideal season in 2019. He was named to the All-Star Game and did hit a career-high 34 home runs while driving in 77 runs, but his other numbers weren’t great. He hit .232 while striking out a career-high 125 times.

Sanchez has struggled in postseason play and that didn’t change in 2019. Last October, he compiled just four hits, one walk, and three RBIs as well as 16 strikeouts in 36 at-bats. The 27-year-old will look to improve his game and play a crucial role in helping the Yankees get their sought-after 28th World Series championship.