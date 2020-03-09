Young New York Yankees star Gleyber Torres is having a grand old time readapting to his natural position in 2020 spring training.

Many 23-year-olds would balk at the prospect of filling a major position in a multi-billion dollar organization. New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is not like most other 23-year-olds.

Torres is thrilled to step into Derek Jeter’s shoes, after Didi Gregorius kept them warm in the interim. At least, that’s what Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza told the New York Post’s Kevin Kernan.

“Going back to shortstop—his natural position—he is happy with it,’’ Mendoza told Kernan. “He worked hard in the offseason and he is physically in really good shape.”

A shortstop by trade, Torres moved over to the right side of the infield when he broke into MLB in 2018. But he’s amassed plenty of experience at shortstop during his time in pinstripes.

In 2019 Torres split his time between the two positions, starting the season at shortstop and stepping aside when Gregorius returned from Tommy John surgery.

That year Torres actually logged more innings at short (659.2) than he did at second (547.1). He made 11 errors at shortstop and nine at second base.

“Things are going really well,” Torres told Kernan. “…Making the routine plays is what it is all about. I’m really trying to think about what I’m trying to do on every ground ball and prepare to make that play. I really don’t care how many errors I make in the spring. I just care about what I do in the season.’’

That kind of attitude is exactly what New York Yankees fans want to see in the young star.

Mendoza is also excited by what he’s seen. The coach advised Kernan that Torres “is a special player and I think we are all going to enjoy watching him play shortstop.’’